Local non-profit focuses on mental health, helps young girls through COVID-19 pandemic

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Doctors said the COVID-19 pandemic is taking a toll on kids' mental health.

The East Tennessee Children's Hospital previously said the number of kids in doctors' offices and in the emergency room is reaching "disastrous proportions."

One local organization is witnessing how the pandemic is impacting young girls firsthand, and it is working to help them.

Girls Inc. of Tennessee Valley serves around 1,200 girls ages 5-18 in Anderson, Blount and Knox counties. It's not easy being a girl and it's been even harder during the pandemic.

"I don't think we were necessarily prepared to see all the behavioral issues or changes that we saw," said executive director Kirby Deal.

The non-profit offers a variety of afterschool programs, many of which have switched to virtual. Deal said officials figured out what was best for the girls simply by listening to them.

"What is it that we can be doing as an organization to really help their needs in terms of what they need in terms of that mental health support, addressing their traumas," she said.

Programs went from focusing on STEM, economics and self-care and focuses on supporting the girls' mental health.

"We see what they need from us and how we can make a positive impact on their lives right now," Deal said.

One new component came with adding a mentor pen-pal program. As part of the program, young girls write back and forth with the staff and discuss anything that is on their mind.

"Not to just only see the impact that we're making on the girls but the impact they're making on us as a staff is really important," said Deal.

Staff checks in with the girls weekly and makes sure to be open and honest along the way. Officials said that this approach has been critical. Deal said the girls are even taking what they learn and making a positive difference within their community.

"A lot of the girls are still working towards thriving," she said. "They're saying, 'Hey, this is what I've learned, how can we put this in our group so we're all thriving together and working through this scary process together?'"