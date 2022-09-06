TDH receives Maternal Health Innovation grant to fund several initiatives

The grant will fund several initiatives in the next five years.

TENNESSEE, USA — The Tennessee Department of Health said it has received a $5 million competitive federal grant to fund community and clinical programs that improve the state’s maternal health outcomes.

“The vast majority of maternal deaths in Tennessee are preventable,” said TDH Commissioner Dr. Morgan McDonald, MD FACP FAAP. “This grant award will make a significant impact in preventing deaths among women of childbearing age, and in eliminating disparities and inequities in maternal health care services, education, and training.”

According to a press release, the TDH Division of Family Health and Wellness received the Maternal Health Innovation grant from the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services to fund several initiatives in the next five years:

Expand membership in the state maternal health task force which will create a maternal health strategic plan for Tennessee

Strengthen capacities for data collection and analysis to implement maternal health clinical quality improvement projects

Create materials to educate patients about the early warning signs of pregnancy emergencies

Collaborate with local community agencies on projects to address maternal health needs

Share and support the lived experiences of women who survived pregnancy complications, and the experiences of relatives for women who didn’t, through public outreach efforts

Build a comprehensive maternal health website

Based on maternal health data from 2017-2020, TDH’s Maternal Mortality Review Program said it found that almost nine in 10 pregnancy-related deaths were preventable, and 24% had a good chance of being prevented.

The Tennessee Initiative for Perinatal Quality Care is a collaborative stakeholder organization that looks to improve health outcomes for mothers and infants in the state through provider and community-based initiatives, officials said.