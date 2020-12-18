Monroe County to lower flags to half-staff Friday after Madisonville Mayor passes away

Monroe County Mayor Mitch Ingram said that the county would lower its flags to honor Mayor Glenn Moser, who died on Thursday.

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Monroe County Mayor, Mitch Ingram, said that the county would fly its flags at half-staff on Friday. They would be lowered to honor the legacy of Madisonville Mayor Glenn Moser, who died on Thursday.

Ingram posted about him on his Facebook page Friday. In it, he said that Moser was a dedicated servant and that working for the people of Madisonville brought him tremendous joy.

"Last night, when I learned of the passing of Mayor Glenn Moser, my heart was filled with so much sadness," Ingram said in the post on Facebook. "Sadness for his family, for everyone that had the honor of knowing him, and for our community."

Officials with the City of Madisonville sad that Moser served for 28 years, ever since he was elected Alderman in November 1992. He was sworn in as mayor in April 2013, according to officials.

Officials said they extended sympathies to his daughter and son, as well as their families.