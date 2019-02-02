BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — Kim Ledford smiles as she shuffles through old pictures of her son Dustin.

"He was always very photogenic," she said. "The little smirk on his face, just kind of shows you what a little devil he was."

For Ledford, these photos are all she has left of her late son. On July 10th, 2010, Dustin rode down APD-40 in Bradley County, on his way to his girlfriend's house. At the same time, Tiffany Isaza, a young mother, left her children at home and got behind the wheel drunk and high on meth. As she drove down the wrong side of the road, her car collided with Dustin's head-on.

"I think Dustin saw God at 12:09 on July 10th," said Ledford. "And I'm grateful that God chose to take him and he didn't have to suffer."

Isaza, the woman who killed Ledfords' son, recovered in the hospital then began serving an eight-year prison sentence. Each time she came up for parole, Ledford showed up to fight. However, the third time, Ledford had a change of heart.

"The third time I went to her parole hearing, she had been in for six years and I asked them to let her go. I had to forgive to start to heal and I wanted her to know that I had forgiven her."

Ledford, at that time, had already begun speaking at DUI offender and prevention events. Over time, she and Isaza became close. She even invited Isaza into her home and to events to speak with her.

"After I got through speaking I would say this is the girl that killed Dustin, but it's not the same girl today as it was on July 10th, 2010. I really believed that she had changed."

On November 11th, 2018, Tiffany Isaza got another DUI charge and Ledford forgave her again, thinking that was the end of Isaza's troubles. However, on December 18th of that same year, Isaza got a third DUI charge. The mother who found the strength to forgive twice, somehow found it again.

"You know my first thought was how on Earth do you drink and drive again after killing somebody? I think my biggest hurt was, did my child not mean anything to you that you would go out and do this again and take a chance on killing somebody again?" Ledford said.

A judge just revoked Isaza's bond Monday afternoon. She was out on bond, but now she's in jail until her March 4th arraignment.

"I forgave her for killing my child. I'm not saying I want her to go back out and drink again, but I think the bible teaches us that we have to forgive. Yes, I would forgive her again," said Ledford.

Ledford says she will not ask Isaza to speak with her ever again, and hasn't heard from her since the third charge. She says her next plan for action is to talk to Governor Bill Lee about strengthening the punishment for DUI offenders to ensure they do not drink and drive again.