DECATUR, Ga. — Members of Mrs. Vicie Coleman George's family have come to metro Atlanta to celebrate her 110th birthday this weekend.

She was born on November 24, 1909 in East Feliciana Parish, Louisiana. When she was young, she endeavored to learn as much as she possibly could, taking the opportunity to excel at her favorite subjects -- geography and history.

She also enjoyed playing baseball while in school.

With her husband, Grover, she shared 64 years of marriage until his death in 1989. The Georges had seven children and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Mrs. George has shared in the life of the church throughout her life. She has been a member of the Beech Grove Baptist Church in Clinton, Louisiana for more than 70 years. As the church's oldest member, she has been named "mother" of the church.

Her beloved husband Grover also served the Lord as a deacon for the church for more than 50 years.

These days, she lives with her youngest daughter and son-in-law in Decatur, Georgia.

When she is asked for the secret to her long life, her answer always includes the importance of prayer and trusting in God.

