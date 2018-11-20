Fans around the country are no doubt thrilled that The Rolling Stones are coming to their town on the 2019 "No Filter" tour. But here in Middle Tennessee, there's reason to be excited about the dates the rock giants haven't booked.

Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and company will kick off the tour April 20 in Miami, and for the most part, they'll play a show every four to five days through June 21.

But there's a significant gap between the band's June 13 stop in East Rutherford, New Jersey and the tour-closer at Chicago's Solider Field on June 21. And that's when the 2019 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival takes place (June 13 to 16 in Manchester, Tennessee).

Now, there are several valid reasons why the Stones could headline Bonnaroo — but there are just as many reasons why they wouldn't. We'll start with the negative.

For one thing, every show on this tour is followed by a minimum of three days off for the band. If they were to headline Bonnaroo, and to close out the festival on June 16, that still would only allow for two days off between gigs.

Furthermore, the Stones obsessives at the "It's Only Rock 'n' Roll" fan club believe it's possible the band will add a second date at MetLife Stadium on June 17 — which would makes sense, as it's the largest market of the tour.

But in the "pro" column: There's precedent for Bonnaroo booking a massive, legendary act like the Rolling Stones.

In addition to the festival's affinity for veteran rockers (Paul McCartney, Elton John, Bruce Springsteen, Tom Petty), it also shelled out considerable funds to book U2 for their first U.S. festival ever in 2017.

That's the same boat the Stones are in, essentially. In the modern festival era, they've never played a U.S. fest, and it was a very big deal when they played England's Glastonbury Festival for the first time in 2013.

Still, if Bonnaroo does land the Stones, they might not be the first U.S. festival, after all. Fans in New Orleans are buzzing after Jagger mentioned their city's name in a new song listing the tour dates — which would put them in town for Jazz Fest. Unfortunately, Jagger didn't sing anything about Bonnaroo or Tennessee.

And just to make things really interesting: Paul McCartney also has a huge gap in his 2019 "Freshen Up" tour that would put him in Bonnaroo's neck of the woods that week. But he headlined in 2013, and when it comes to its biggest headliners, Bonnaroo, too, likes to keep things fresh — though Radiohead, Eminem and Red Hot Chili Peppers have all returned in recent years.

If tradition holds, we're less than two months away from finding out the truth. Bonnaroo typically reveals its lineup in early January.

Rolling Stones 2019 tour dates

April 20 – Miami Gardens, Florida at Hard Rock Stadium

April 24 – Jacksonville, Florida at TIAA Bank Field

April 28 – Houston, Texas at NRG Stadium

May 7 – Glendale, Arizona at State Farm Stadium

May 11 – Pasadena, California at The Rose Bowl

May 18 – Santa Clara, California at Levi’s Stadium

May 22 – Seattle, Washington at CenturyLink Field

May 26 – Denver, Colorado at Broncos Stadium at Mile High

May 31 – Washington, D.C. at FedExField

June 4 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Lincoln Financial Field

June 8 – Foxborough, Massachusetts at Gillette Stadium

June 13 – East Rutherford, New Jersey at MetLife Stadium

June 21 – Chicago, Illinois at Soldier Field

