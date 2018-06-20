Chris Young is coming to East Tennessee!

The country star announced he is extending his Losing Sleep 2018 World Tour with 15 new stops, and Knoxville is one of them.

Young will be in Knoxville on Thursday, Nov. 29 at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tickets go on sale Thursday, June 28 at 10 a.m. EST.

Young's show will include special guests Shay, Morgan Evans and Dee Jay Silver.

