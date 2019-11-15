COLORADO, USA — It's the most wonderful time of year!

NBC has unveiled its full "Oh, What Fun" holiday programming lineup through Jan. 1, 2020.

This year's schedule features returning Christmas classics like It's a Wonderful Life and Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas, as well as new classics-to-be in DreamWorks Trolls Holiday and How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming.

NBC and 9NEWS will be your home for the holidays in 2019 with live specials from the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Tournament of Roses Parade, and Christmas in Rockefeller Center.

Dolly Parton: 50 Years at the Opry

Tuesday, Nov. 26, 9-11 p.m.

Country music legend Dolly Parton returns to NBC and will perform at one of the most iconic stages in the world.

Ellen’s Game of Games

Wednesday, Nov. 27, 8-9 p.m.

A special edition of the fun-filled series promises to bring more laughter and unpredictable twists, with brand new never-before-seen games and surprises.

A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving

Wednesday, Nov. 27, 9-11 p.m.

Many of the Thanksgiving-themed sketches over the course of “SNL’s” illustrious 45-season history will delight audiences.

Eric Liebowitz/NBC

The 93rd Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Thursday, Nov. 28, 9 a.m.-noon (repeat at 2 p.m.)

The tradition continues as giant floats make their way down to Herald Square where many of the top Broadway performers will dazzle onlookers in Manhattan and at home.

NBC

The National Dog Show Presented by Purina

Thursday, Nov. 28, 12-2 p.m. (repeat Nov. 29 at 8 p.m.)

Man’s best friend gets the spotlight as 193 breeds will compete in the annual canine competition.

KUSA

9NEWS Light the Lights

Friday, Nov. 29, 6:30 p.m.

9NEWS will help downtown Denver kick off the holiday season on Friday, Nov. 29 with Light the Lights, a free and fun tradition that began in 1931.

Festivities for the free event start on-site at Civic Center Park at 4 p.m. with the official light ceremony scheduled between 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. on 9NEWS, led by Denver Mayor Michael Hancock.

NBCUniversal.

It’s a Wonderful Life

Saturday, Nov. 30, 8-11 p.m. (repeat Dec. 24 at 8 p.m.)

The holidays wouldn’t be the same without a rewatching of the classic 1946 film, starring Jimmy Stewart and Donna Reed.

Making It

Monday, Dec. 2, 10-11 p.m. (also Dec. 3, 4, 5, 9, 10 and 9-11 p.m. on Dec. 11)

Emmy Award nominees Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman host a craft-worthy and comedy-filled new eight-episode season.

NBCUniversal

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Tuesday, Dec. 3, 8-8:30 p.m. (repeat Dec. 25, 8 p.m.)

The iconic 1966 cartoon features the voice of Boris Karloff as the Grinch.

NBCUniversal

How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming

Tuesday, Dec. 3, 8:30-9 p.m. (repeats Dec. 14 at 8 p.m.)

New animated special features the return of Jay Baruchel as the voice of Hiccup, America Ferrera as Astrid, Gerard Butler as Stoick, Craig Ferguson as Gobber and Christopher Mintz-Plasse as Fishlegs.

The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is seen after the 86th annual Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Mary Altaffer

87th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center

Wednesday, Dec. 4, 8-10 p.m.

For eight decades the tree lighting ceremony has been one of the iconic New York City holiday moments, with thousands on hand and millions watching across the country.

A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special

Thursday, Dec. 5, 9-11 p.m. (repeat Dec. 23 at 9 p.m.)

Santa brings the laughs as “SNL” goes into the time capsule for two hours of Christmas-themed sketches.

Downtown Denver Partnership

9NEWS Parade of Lights

Friday, Dec. 6, 8 p.m. (repeat Saturday, Dec. 14 at 6 p.m. on 9NEWS, Tuesday, Dec. 24 at 10:35 p.m. on 9NEWS, and Sunday, Dec. 15 at 6 p.m. on KTVD)

The 45th annual 9NEWS Parade of Lights will bring sparkling lights, marching bands, giant balloons and colorful floats to the streets of downtown Denver on Friday, Dec. 6 and Saturday, Dec. 7.

Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways

Tuesday, Dec. 10, Wednesday, Dec. 11 and Thursday, Dec. 12, 8-9 p.m. (repeat Dec. 18 from 8-11 p.m.)

Get ready to bring your tissues as unsuspecting people are given life-changing gifts from Ellen DeGeneres.

A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy

Thursday, Dec. 12, 10-11 p.m.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen celebrate the season of joy and laughter alongside the couple’s family and talented celebrity friends. Legend performs a selection of songs from his 2018 holiday album, “A Legendary Christmas.”

NBCUniversal

DreamWorks Trolls Holiday

Saturday, Dec. 14, 8:30-9 p.m.

Now that the Bergens’ one holiday is gone — and the Trolls don’t have to worry about being eaten by their neighbors — Poppy, the eternally optimistic Troll queen, has made it her mission to bring a new day of celebration to Bergen Town.

Holidays with the Houghs

Monday, Dec. 16, 10-11 p.m. (repeat Dec. 23 at 8 p.m.)

Derek and Julianne Hough will perform in show-stopping musical and dance performances. The duo’s friendly sibling rivalry will be on full display as they compete in putting their own spin on holiday classics, share family holiday traditions and create new ones for seasons to come.

The 2020 Miss America Competition

Thursday, Dec. 19, 8-10 p.m.

The competition follows 51 compelling candidates as they compete for life-changing scholarships to be used to continue their efforts toward community service and education. The show will continue to highlight a diverse group of young students and professionals who are advancing the message of female strength, independence and empowerment through their efforts in the areas of scholarship, talent and social impact.

Global Citizens Prize

Friday, Dec. 20, 8-9 p.m.

Hosted by EGOT winner John Legend, this inaugural award ceremony, which will feature special musical collaborations, will celebrate individuals taking action to end extreme poverty and present notable presenter and powerful video packages telling revealing stories of action and impact.

Christmas Eve Mass

Tuesday, Dec. 24, 11:30 p.m.-1 a.m.

Viewers will be able to watch the Pope Francis-led mass from St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (movie)

Wednesday, Dec. 25, 8:30-11 p.m.

For a second year in a row, this popular Jim Carrey film was the season’s #1 theatrical movie aired on the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49.

A Toast to 2019!

Tuesday, Dec. 31, 8-10 p.m.

The highlights and newsmakers of 2019 are brought to the fore in this year-end review.

NBC New Year’s Eve Special

Tuesday, Dec. 31, 10-11 p.m. (Part 1) and 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. (Part 2)

Live from Times Square in the heart of New York, the most famous live New Year’s Eve party in America will be a spectacular celebration to wrap up 2019 with show-stopping celebrity guests, unforgettable musical performances and, of course, the heart-pounding, iconic ball drop.

NBC

131st Annual Tournament of Roses Parade

Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

The New Year’s Day tradition continues as marching bands and beautifully crafted floats stroll down Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena. Calif.

