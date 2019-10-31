GRAHAM, N.C. — A Graham, North Carolina girl's wheelchair didn't hinder her Halloween costume - it made it! 

7-year-old Emma dressed up as a police officer this year, and her parents turned her wheelchair into a police car! 

Emma's parents say their daughter loves police officers, so they thought this would be the perfect Halloween costume for her. 

The family used spray-painted cardboard boxes, PVC pipes, and battery-operated touch lights to make the design. 

Stephanie Yarboro says her daughter loves police officers, so they turned her wheelchair into a police car!

Emma's mom, Stephanie Yarboro, shared photos of Emma having fun at different Halloween events in her police car costume. Emma even got to take a photo with some of her heroes at a trunk-or-treat event in Mebane. 

Stephanie says a couple years ago, Emma liked construction vehicles, so they turned Emma's wheelchair into a backhoe.  

We love the creativity! Happy Halloween, Emma! 

