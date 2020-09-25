"Never absent from your heart" | Blount County Sherrif's Office K-9 unit passes away

The Blount County Sheriff's Office said that Luna, a K-9 unit, passed away after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer.

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — On Friday, the Blount County Sheriff's Office announced that one of their K-9 units was dead. Her name was Luna and she passed away surrounded by her loved ones as well as her K-9 handler, Deputy Skip Kindig.

Officials said she was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer earlier in the week. Luna was a German Shorthair Pointer and started working for the Blount County Sheriff's Office in 2017. Kindig and Luna worked together at the corrections unit, where she worked to keep contraband out of the jail.

The sheriff's office said that she was purchased through a donation from a private citizen. They also said that everyone who met her loved Luna and that she will be missed.

In a post on their Facebook page, the Blount County Sheriff's Office also shared "The Rainbow Bridge Poem." The poem helps people overcome grief from losing a loved pet.

"The animals are happy and content, except for one small thing; they each miss someone very special to them, who had to be left behind," the poem says. "They all run and play together, but the day comes when one suddenly stops and looks into the distance ... You have been spotted, and when you and your special friend finally meet, you cling together in joyous reunion, never to be parted again."