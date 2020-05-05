KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Knox County Planning says Knox County's over 60 population will increase by over 30% in the coming decade, and Knox County leadership needs to prepare for it.

In the latest technical report by the planning commission, experts said the population is growing rapidly due to baby boomers hitting the age of 60.

The report addresses many concerns seniors have, including mobility, housing costs, health care, and maintaining independent lifestyles.

The study said almost one-third of people can't afford to make ends meet, and almost half of people cannot afford to buy a house.

Right now, the commission's report says only 10% of Knox County's population must live somewhere with assistance, but it said to expect that number to rise. The commission said though there are 40 proposed or currently under construction assisted living facilitates in the county, most seniors will not be able to afford to live in one.

Public transit is another issue the report said Knox County must work on. It said many seniors in our area can no longer drive, so they cannot easily make it to doctors visits. The commission said city services are only available inside city limits, and alternative transit systems are too expensive for seniors.

The report finishes by saying the county and city must match supply with demand and address the rising number of seniors in the community.

You can read the full report, and all other reports by the commission, here.

