KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A new restaurant is slated to open where Shuck Raw Bar & Grill used to be in West Knoxville this summer.

Harvest - Land, Sea, & Vine is a steak and seafood restaurant but will also feature several vegan options.

According to the Harvest Facebook page, doors will open sometime this July.

The website said Geoff Kenney is the Executive Chef for harvest and will lead the culinary team. Kenney most recently has served as a Corporate Chef for Nama Sushi Bar and Cru Bistro.

It will be on the corner of Kingston Pike and Hornberg in Bearden -- just across from Nama Sushi Bar.

Harvest will be open for lunch and dinner daily and will feature a unique brunch menu on Saturdays and Sundays, according to the website.

There will also be a rotating menu that coincides with the change of harvest seasons and the utilization of local farmers to source many of its menu offerings.