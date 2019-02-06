Nicki Cozart Estridge and Matt Estridge got married for the second time today in West Knox County.

The first time they said 'I Do' was ten years ago.

They've been together since then and have two kids. But when renewing her passport in November, Nicki was told there was an issue with her wedding certificate.

The marriage was never technically completed.

So the couple figured they'd do it again. But this time her father, local actor Cylk Cozart, was able to be there.

"It's surreal and it put everything into place for me," Cylk Cozart said. "You realize that something's more important than yourself."

Just a few years ago, Nicki and Sylk learned they were father and daughter so he wasn't there for the first wedding. Funny, how fate works.

Like father like daughter, Nicki also said it was surreal.

"It's my real father. I told myself I wasn't gonna cry and I started to," Nicki said. "The whole thing is just surreal."