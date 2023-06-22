Three affordable homes revealed in Oak Ridge, as part of work from local nonprofits

The ribbon-cutting ceremony of the homes was Thursday morning. They are open for homebuyers to view through Saturday.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — As a rising number of Americans struggle to find affordable housing across the country, a handful of organizations came together to make it easier for people in East Tennessee.

Three new houses ready are available to first-time homebuyers. They're available as part of the community workforce in Oak Ridge.

The housing project was overseen by the Oak Ridge Community Development Corp but was a collective effort when it came to funding. The City of Oak Ridge, nonprofit housing providers, Pinnacle Bank and the Tennessee Housing Development Agency all chipped in for the project.

A 2022 study from the Pew research center found around 49% of Americans say affordable housing access was a major problem where they live — up by 10% from 2018.

"Homeownership is marvelous, what it can do for people. If you're a part of the working class it's almost impossible to buy something affordable. We can't build enough to meet the need but we have these three right now," said Tom Beehan, who is the president of the ORCDC.

The one-level homes have three beds, two baths, and a wide porch. They also had temporary furniture inside to show possible owners what the house can look like.

"Everyone deserves to dwell with dignity. It doesn't matter what size it is, it can still look nice and still can be a wonderful place for your family if it has some design to it," said Judy Gooch, the interior designer who was responsible for furnishing the houses.

Anyone interested in buying the homes can view them during specific open house times. They are open between 10 a.m. through 5 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.