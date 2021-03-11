East Tennessee OB-GYN supports paid leave for newborn mothers

Lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives added paid family and medical leave back into a proposed spending bill.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Federal lawmakers were continuing to work on their social and environmental spending bill on Wednesday, and some said that paid family and medical leave would return to the proposal after it was removed during negotiations.

That paid family leave would include four weeks of paid time off for people to recover from major illness, childbirth or to care for family members. If the bill passes there would also be a provision to lower pharmaceutical drug costs for most Americans.

The U.S. is the only industrialized country that does not guarantee any paid family leave, behind other developed nations like Canada and the U.K. Without a federal policy requiring it, American companies can choose not to give women who just gave birth any paid time off.

An OB-GYN in East Tennessee, Dr. Roslind Cadigan, said the proposed four weeks of paid leave really isn't enough. She said that having between six and eight weeks to recover and bond with a child is needed after giving birth.



Cadigan is also a mother. She gave birth in Canada where the government gives up to 15 weeks of paid leave, but she said many citizens take a full year off to bond their child.

"I think new mothers are far more stressed in America than they are in Canada,” Cadigan said.

It's not just Canada. According to the Pew Research Center, 40 other countries including Estonia, Germany, Italy, Costa Rica and Mexico offer more paid leave than the U.S.

"A lot of women still don't have breastfeeding well established after 6 weeks," she said. "It takes longer for some people. And the postpartum depression, that anxiety, sometimes it can be a late-onset."

Those factors can make it difficult for new mothers to return to work. They also need to manage the costs of childcare, which can be hard to find because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There are some places that have 2-year waiting lists, so if you have to go back to work in six to eight weeks and you have nobody to watch your child, it's a real problem," she said.

It's also important for dads to have time away from work, she said. Whether both parents get to take off work at the same time or separately to balance new family responsibilities, she said fathers should be involved in newborns' lives to create family-unit bonding.

These days new parents working in America have it tough, she said.

"A new parent is up all night with a crying baby, and then you're expected to go to work the next day and perform as if nothing ever happened," she said. "It's a lot. We have parents with new babies who are really going to work impaired.”

The House could vote on its spending bill, including paid family leave, as soon as Friday. But the bill's fate in the Senate is uncertain.