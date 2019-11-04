KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The longest continually running non-profit children's consignment sale will host its 27th annual spring sale this weekend.

The First Baptist Concord Children's Consignment Sale will kick off its preview sale at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 11 until 9 p.m.

The sale will continue on Friday, April 12 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, April 13 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. All items will be half-off on Saturday.

Consignors will be selling a variety of used children's items, including swings, high chairs, strollers, bedding, shoes, toys, clothing, maternity items, books, games and more.

Consignors also have the option to donate the items that do not sell to charity.

All proceeds from the sale will benefit the ministries of First Baptist Concord.

The sale will take place at FBConcord's Family Life Center and Student Building Gymnasiums at 11704 Kingston Pike in West Knoxville. You can find out more information at the sale's website here.