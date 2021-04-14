KCS votes to follow CDC, state and local guidelines for masks in new school year

Several board members including superintendent Thomas are hopeful restrictions will be lifted as time passes.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Knox County Schools will keep masks in the new school year if that's what guidelines recommend.

Wednesday night the board voted 5 to 4 on Superintendent Bob Thomas' recommendation to follow CDC, local and state guidelines on mask guidance in schools.

That guidance could change as the year progresses.

"We're trying to give parents some guidance for what we're going to follow in August," said board member Virginia Babb.

The decision came in two parts. The board voted unanimously to let the current mask policy in place to expire August 1, which required masks for all students and educators.

Starting August 2, the divided board voted to keep masks requirements in line with local, state and CDC guidelines. Pre-K and kindergarten students will not be required to wear masks.

Several board members including superintendent Thomas are hopeful restrictions will be lifted as time passes.

"I think we all hope there are changes. I hope we don't have to do it. Masks, contact tracing all the things we've had to do this year," said Babb.

"If we as a body choose to give into social pressure rather than medical expertise we could be stuck here for a very very long time," said board member Jennifer Owen.

Some board members were not happy with the decision.

"After the other night I don't have any faith in Dr. Buchanan tells us," said board member Mike McMillan.

Parents and guardians will now face a decision of whether their child will attend in person or virtually.

"Doing our jobs involved helping the community understand the reality of our situation," said Owen.

Enrollment for the virtual learning program has been postponed. KCS will provide additional information as soon as possible. You can find more answers to questions here.