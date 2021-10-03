Knox County Schools release details about upcoming summer learning program

The program is a part of a statewide bill that passed earlier this year, meaning it will be offered in all districts.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Should your child continue with classes over the summer? Some Knox County families now have that option.

Knox County Schools announced a six-week summer learning camp for kindergarten through eighth-grade students.

It is completely voluntary for students and teachers.

The program is a part of a statewide bill that passed earlier this year, meaning it will be offered in all districts.

It includes six weeks of full days, 7:45 a.m. until 2:45 p.m., filled with a core focus on language arts and math. Knox County says the program would run from June 1 through July 9, 2021.

The focus is on helping students who want extra time in the classroom before the new school year starts. Transportation and meals will be provided.

There will also be after-school mini-camps focused on STREAM programming which includes science, technology, reading, engineering, arts and math.

"Families can make the decision that's best for their children," said Tennessee Education Association President, Beth Brown. "The priority is to make sure our youngest learners have that strong foundation in literacy and numeracy. This is not a one-summer fix, this is an ongoing effort."

Brown said it's voluntary for teachers and that it gives them the opportunity to take their summer break instead of continuing to prepare lessons over the summer.

"The educators who will be impacted, they have a choice as well," Brown said. "There is no requirement that they will be forced to teach."

But unlike the rest of the semester, there won't be a virtual option. All programming will be offered in-person.

That's something that raises concerns for parents like Eric Moore.

"Very few of us want our children to be virtual right now," he said. "It's hard on most of us."

Because of high risks, he hasn't taken a chance by sending his children to school during COVID-19. He said he feels like they're left out of this opportunity.

"We're excluded. It's not like we can choose to send our kids in," he said. "That's a dangerous choice for us, one that we're not going to make."

Brown said she doesn't anticipate the General Assembly revisiting that requirement, which leaves families like Moore's behind.

"It's those that were virtual that I think should be the focus of this six-week program," said Moore.