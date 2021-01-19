'We want them to be great parents, great educators' | Maryville City Schools opens daycare within school for teachers

You normally wouldn't find infants or toddlers within the halls of Coulter Grove Intermediate School, but as of the new year now you can.

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Finding childcare during the pandemic has come with difficulties. Now one school within the Maryville City Schools District is offering help by creating it's own daycare for teachers.

Maryville's Little Nest opened this month within Coulter Grove Intermediate School.

You normally wouldn't find infants or toddlers within the halls, but as of the new year now you can.

"We are the pioneers I guess you could say," said principal Ramona Best.

The idea came a few years ago, but Best said it's needed now more than ever

"Started having a lot of teachers that were having babies and they were having difficulty finding childcare."

That difficulty increased more during the pandemic.

"Our ultimate job is to serve our students and families. We know the best way to do that is to make life good for our teachers," said Best. "We want them to be great parents, great educators."

Two classrooms were converted into a daycare center for ages six months through preschool. It's open to teachers in the district.

It's especially handy for teacher Ryan Tallent who works down the hall, "It's great, I can pop in if I need to." He said having his daughter nearby provides an extra sense of comfort.

"It's a program we know will help prepare their kids for school and that's important for us because we're educators," said Best.

Because it just opened, numbers are small, but Best said that's a good thing.

"We can build our program and take drop ins which is a need currently with the pandemic."

It's a much needed addition and one that will make a positive impact.