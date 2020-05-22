'We can see as much as a year of loss' | Educators stress importance of continuing education over the summer

As little as 20-30 minutes a day can make a huge impact.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Experts are worried students will return to school in the fall behind their grade level. Summer learning loss happens every year, but this year its expected to increase.

But there are ways to combat it. Staying on track is key according to curriculum specialist April Meyers with Anderson County Schools.

"As much as we can do to fill that academic gap the better our students will be."

Research shows missed school means missed learning.

"Without educational opportunities over the summer months we can see as much as a year of loss," said Meyers.

Students have been learning virtually for months. She said it's critical to continue that through summer.

"Socially, academically, it's gonna be a big leap when we get back in the classroom."

"It's gonna help them stay on track, grade level," said Meyers.

Anderson County students have summer guides with topics to review and prepare for in English, math, science and social studies using online material.

For families that don't have that option, Boys and Girls Clubs are offering Tennessee Tutoring Corps. It's a program that employs college students to help rising kindergarten through sixth graders in reading and math.

"Summer learning loss is a big focus for us," said Josh Yarbrough with the Boys and Girls Club of Dumplin Valley. "They can come into our clubs, receive that and wouldn't normally be able to get that at home."

Meyers said libraries offer a vast amount of opportunities for learning. Even writing in a journal about their day can help combat the learning loss too.

"It'll really help students feel comfortable when they come back in."

Now that families are already accustomed to helping their kids at home, continuing that for two more months can make a huge difference.

Studies show most students lose two months of math skills in the summer.