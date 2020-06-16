'We don't want crumbs, we want a cupcake' | Monroe Co. educators rally for needed budget increase

Almost 100 Monroe County educators proved they are ready to go to bat for their students during Monday night's commission meeting.

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — Almost 100 Monroe County educators proved they are ready to go to bat for their students during Monday night's commission meeting. They rallied outside the Monroe County Justice Center prior to the meeting.

They are asking county leaders for an increase in the budget. The extra money would not be a luxury, it would go towards buying basic education necessities.

The county commission agreed to give the schools $600,000, but a final budget vote won't happen until next week.

It's been 8 years since Monroe County Schools had a budget increase and educators say it's time for a change.

"If you want to see your county grow we've gotta commit to education," said 2nd district school board member Jason Miller.

Superintendent Deanna McClendon said they're asking for $600,000 to $900,000 to make simple but major changes.

"We don't want crumbs we want a cupcake like everybody else in our country is being able to eat. We're in a budget crisis," she said.

Part of the increase they're asking for would be used for new, up to date textbooks.

"The books we're using are obsolete; they're not up to standards and are falling apart," said Monroe County Education Association president Cynthia George.

McClendon said most are 20 years old. Some are even older.

The other half of the increase would go towards step raises for teachers.

"We want to make sure our teachers feel that they are valued and important and they should receive the numeration for that," said McClendon.

Raises would also keep them competitive with nearby counties. Anything left over would fund health and safety improvements to buildings.

"I want us to go back and shift our paradigm back to children first, education first," said McClendon.

She said any crisis would deplete funds without the increase and children's education would continue to be swept under the rug.