More than two dozen members of East Woods Presbyterian Church in Vancouver, Wash., gathered at Portland International Airport Saturday night to welcome home their pastor Bill Sperry.

Sperry had joined the Navy as a reserve chaplain at the age of 41.

The service required a one-year deployment. So he left his wife, two boys and his congregation to spend nearly a year in Bahrain.

Sperry finished his deployment just in time for Thanksgiving. But he didn’t expect the big welcome home he got Saturday night.

“I just feel incredibly thankful to come back home to the country I love to the congregation I love to the family I love," he said. "Huge blessings across the board."

Church members said they were thrilled to have him home.

