After 50 years of service, Hamblen Co. deputy dies after last day on the job before retirement

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A 72-year-old Hamblen County deputy died last week after suffering a heart attack on his last day on the job before retirement.

Stan Shaw is a Vietnam veteran who spent nearly 50 years in law enforcement holding numerous positions in Jefferson and Hamblen counties.

"My dad was a very, very devoted officer," said his daughter Rhea Grebenik.

She said Shaw held a lot of titles during his career in law enforcement.

"He served his community in Jefferson County first where he was Chief Deputy Sheriff in White Pine, Chief Deputy Sheriff in Jefferson county, he also was also a police officer in Jefferson City."

Grebenik said he first retired when she was a teen, but soon realized he couldn't stay away from helping his community.

"He took about a month off, he couldn't handle it so he went to Morristown and started working with the Hamblen County Department."

After 50 years of service, it was time for him to settle down this March.

"He was going to enjoy time with my mom, their dog Rosco which was very important and fish."

On Shaw's last day, March 19, he said his goodbyes and headed to his car. He never made it back home.

"One of the deputies came out and found him unresponsive," said Grebenik. "My dad passed away doing what he loved. He was with people he loved and wasn't alone."

He passed away a few days later, but that's not how Grebenik wants him to be remembered.

"We want him to be remembered as the man who was changing lives one life at a time giving chance after chance and helping his community."

In the days since, her phone has been flooded with stories about her dad.

"Phone calls from deputies, police officers… We've even had messages from people he arrested."

But above all that, she said he was an even better dad.

"He was devoted to his job but he was more devoted to my siblings and my mom"