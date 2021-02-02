Beloved Cumberland County High School assistant football coach passed away Saturday

Coach Rock was a beloved member of the community who shared his love and knowledge of the game with the entire team.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. — A beloved high school football coach passed away on Saturday, according to officials. Assistant Coach Rocky Gora was a cherished member of the school's football family who worked to make sure players always had the chance to perform their best.

Officials announced his passing on social media Saturday, calling him "a wonderful coach, friend and mentor to many young men." Information about his cause of death was not immediately available.

They asked people to pray for the family, his players and the entire football team at Cumberland County High School.

Information about when his funeral would be or how people could share their condolences was not immediately available.

"He shared his love and knowledge of the game and made them better people and players," they said in the post on Facebook. "He will be greatly missed."