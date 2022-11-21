Beth Haynes is leaving WBIR: Relive some of her best moments

Before she leaves, we wanted to celebrate Beth and share some of our favorite moments during her time here at WBIR.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's a bittersweet week at WBIR. We are saying goodbye to one of our most talented, loved and Straight from the Heart members of the Channel 10 family as Beth Haynes sets her sights on new horizons.

Tuesday is Beth's last day, but she will always be a part of our family and we are so incredibly excited to see what the future has in store for her.

Beth started her journey here as a college intern while she was studying at the University of Tennessee. She later returned to Knoxville 20 years ago after working in Kentucky and Georgia, becoming one of the most beloved faces of East Tennessee during her 20 years here at WBIR.

Before she leaves, we wanted to celebrate her and share some of our favorite moments during her time here at WBIR.

Of course, we have to start at the very beginning! Before she was WBIR anchor Beth Haynes, she was junior anchor Beth Haynes! Even as a teen, she had quite a knack for storytelling (and improvising when things don't go quite as planned).

One of the most important stories Beth told here at WBIR was her personal journey with infertility. Through her coverage of her own battles, she helped break the stigma and open up a conversation to help so many others struggling with similar circumstances.

It's not Christmas without a parade or Dolly Parton, and in 2019, Beth was able to share a rare and special moment with Sevierville's favorite daughter as she paraded through Dollywood. Not many people can say Dolly knows them!

One of the truths of live television is to always be prepared for the unexpected to happen! In the case below, Beth had just gotten back from vacation and was having a typical Monday on a Tuesday. She was supposed to show off a homemade science experiment with WonderWorks... and let's just say things worked against her.

Of course, there are good surprises that can happen on live television -- particularly when you are suddenly handed the chance to live out a long-held dream! Beth Haynes got to do what so many University of Tennessee alumni dream about: leading "Rocky Top" with the Pride of the Southland Band!

"I don't think we're in Knoxville anymore!" The day the Live at Five at Four team went to the Land of Oz in Beech Mountain, North Carolina remains one of our favorite road shows. The hour-long special featured Beth as Dorothy and former LAFAF co-anchor Russell Biven dressed up as the Cowardly Lion.