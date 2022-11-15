WBIR's Beth Haynes is moving on to new adventures

"While I'm not sure what my next steps will be, this is not goodbye. I look forward to continuing to use my talents in the community I love."

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the past two decades, Beth Haynes has touched the lives of so many people in East Tennessee with her Straight from the Heart storytelling. She's put a spotlight on the challenges families face with infertility and the reality of suicide to open up tough but important conservations. She has also opened a window into the lives of people in our home who've made lasting impressions with her Homegrown series and work on Live at Five at Four.

Now, she's decided it's time for her to explore new opportunities outside WBIR to serve her home and family.

Beth Haynes will be anchoring her last day at WBIR on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

"Closing this chapter is not easy. It has been a great honor to be a trusted voice, an advocate and a storyteller, spotlighting the people, places, pressing news and especially the positive in our community," Beth said. "I'm proud of the impact I've made at WBIR and across East Tennessee, especially the difficult conversations we helped normalize with infertility and teen suicide. Thank you to those who broke the silence to help others struggling with similar heartache."

Beth started her journey at WBIR as a college intern while she was studying at the University of Tennessee. She later returned to Knoxville in September 2002 after working in Kentucky and Georgia, becoming one of the most beloved faces of East Tennessee during her 20 years here at WBIR.

In her time here, Beth has helped countless people by getting involved with organizations across East Tennessee, including East Tennessee Children's Hospital, Alzheimer's Tennessee, Helen Ross McNabb Center, and others.

“For more than 20 years, Beth Haynes shared the stories about people, places and important events across East Tennessee. Her work made us laugh, cry, supported our community and she always did it, Straight from the Heart,” said WBIR General Manager David Hunt. “In addition, Beth is passionate in her support of community organizations working to help those less fortunate. In partnership with the McNabb Center, she started the 'Beth Haynes 12 Days of Christmas' annual online auction, which over the years has grown to support over 2,500 children and families during the holiday season."

Even though Beth is saying goodbye to her Channel 10 family, she will always be a part of us as she continues serving her friends and family across East Tennessee.

"Although she is moving on to her next endeavor, she leaves a lasting impact and will always be a part of the WBIR family,” Hunt said.