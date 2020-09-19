Dolly Parton, Tennessee politicians react to Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death

TENNESSEE, USA — Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died on Friday in Washington, D.C. due to complications with metastatic pancreas cancer. She was 87 years old.
She had served as a Supreme Court justice for 27 years and was the second woman ever to hold a seat after being sworn in during President Bill Clinton's administration in 1993.
Politicians and celebrities across the country have shared their condolences for her death.
Tennesseans have added to these voices.
Governor Bill Lee ordered flags to half staff on Saturday in honor of Ginsburg's life and public service.
Dolly Parton thanked Ginsburg for her voice and for being a role model.
Senator Lamar Alexander said Ginsburg brought "decency, intelligence and principle" to the nation's highest court.
Congressman Tim Burchett asked people to say a prayer for Ginsburg's loved ones.
Senator Marsha Blackburn expressed her condolences.
Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon said Ginsburg was an inspiration to her.