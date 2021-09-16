Three Dolly Parton songs land on Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Songs of All Time list

"Coat of Many Colors," "I Will Always Love You" and "Jolene" are now listed among the greatest songs of all time.

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — After winning her first-ever Emmy and being named to the TIME100 most influential people list in one week, Dolly Parton has claimed yet another accolade.

Three of her songs have made Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Songs of All Time list.

Her hit, "Coat of Many Colors," landed at No. 263. She wrote this semi-biographical tune on the back of dry-cleaning receipts while on tour with Porter Wagoner, according to her website. Its sweet message also inspired a children's book written by Dolly and a movie, for which Dolly served as an executive producer.

"I Will Always Love You" claimed the No. 94 spot. Though it's Whitney Houston’s cover of the song that made the list, Dolly is credited as the writer. She originally wrote it at the end of her time on the Porter Wagoner Show, and it was No. 1 on the country music charts.

Houston's version of the song from the movie, "The Bodyguard," won a Grammy and spent 14 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard pop charts.

Finally, none other than "Jolene" was named as the No. 63 greatest song of all time. The song earned her two GRAMMY nominations for Best Female Country Vocal Performance.

Dolly reportedly got the idea for the song after teasing her husband, Carl, about his encounters with a flirtatious bank teller, and she got the name Jolene from a young fan.