PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Ahoy Mateys! Dolly Parton's Pirates Voyage Dinner and Show is open. It's Parton's newest attraction in the Smokies. Parton will kick-off the grand-opening ceremony this Friday, June 7 at 11:30 a.m. in Pigeon Forge.

Crews began construction in January on the $28 million attraction located on the Parkway adjacent to The Island in Pigeon Forge. The first and biggest task was to "build" the lagoon. It's the centerpiece of the set that will house the two pirate ships where the action of the entire show takes place. The 15-foot lagoon soon will hold 300,000 gallons of water.

RELATED: Ships arrive for Dolly Parton's new Pirate Adventure, opening in May

In the live action show, guests watch as Quarter Master Calico Jack and pirate Blackbeard lead the Crimson and Sapphire crews in battle on land, on deck, in water and high above full-sized pirate ships in an indoor lagoon.

RELATED: Shiver me timbers! Dolly Parton's Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show set to open in May

The show also features mermaids, tropical birds, and a four-course meal. Vegetarian and gluten-free meals are available by request when you make your reservation.