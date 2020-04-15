KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Work will begin immediately to repair and improve the DollyParton mural located in Strong Alley in downtown Knoxville.

The mural, painted in 2019 by Colton Valentine, a Texas street artist/muralist, depicts East Tennesse's favorite daughter. But someone defaced it earlier this week, painting black over the bright red lips.

Dogwood Arts said they will use this act as an opportunity.

"The unfortunate act of vandalism, which also impacted four other murals in Strong Alley, will require restoration but also presents a perfect opportunity to enhance the artwork with new design elements that evoke the spirit of Parton herself. After alerting Valentine of the vandalism and consulting him on next steps, Dogwood Arts asked local artist Megan Lingerfelt to restore and enhance the popular piece. Like Dolly says, 'When I’m feeling a little low, I put on my favorite high heels to stand a little taller,'" Dogwood Art said in a press release.

Dogwood Arts will pay for the restoration through the Art in Public Places Mural Program.

Dogwood Arts

Lingerfelt, in collaboration with Valentine, plans to add a few new touches to the Dolly mural, including new lips, earrings, maybe even a butterfly or two. She will also add a layer of anti-graffiti coating.

“As soon as I heard Dolly was tagged I knew several other pieces in the alley would have also been hit. It is known as "graffiti alley" so I am not surprised that people still tag there, though I am disappointed that they chose to target several artworks instead of the less developed walls. I love the idea that there is a place where artists can go and paint at will - that is really special - but unfortunately, we can't expect everyone to respect it," Lingerfelt said.

Lingerfelt said technically, the Dolly mural was graffiti since it wasn't commissioned, but there's a difference in painting to enhance and tagging to destroy.

"There is a huge difference between an artist creating something for a neighborhood to enjoy rather than destroying it. You can't really stop tagging. You can prepare for it with specialized coatings, be ready to repair it, and hope for the best.”

The Art in Public Places Mural Program was developed by Dogwood Arts to highlight mural artists working in our region and to encourage other artists to add mural art to their repertoire.

