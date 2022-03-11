Good golly! Dolly Parton is back in town to kick off Dollywood's 2022 season

This is her first appearance in person at the park since 2019.

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — The Smoky Mountain Songbird has returned to East Tennessee!

Dolly Parton came back to Pigeon Forge to welcome guests to Dollywood for its 2022 season.

This is her first appearance in-person at the park since 2019.

She will share what she's been up to lately and reveal what's new for the park this year.

Most recently she was set to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, hosted the Academy of Country Music Awards and released her novel, Run Rose Run, which she co-wrote with James Patterson.