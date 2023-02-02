Dolly Parton makes it clear she's not endorsing CBD gummies, but she is a fan of cornbread

It turns out scammers are posting fake news websites on Facebook and are illegally using Dolly's name and likeness to trick people into buying CBD and keto products.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Seemingly out of the blue Wednesday, Dolly Parton fans were greeted with a few unique facts about the East Tennessee legend on her Twitter page: She's never endorsed CBD or keto products, but she is a fan of cake, cookies and cornbread.

Some people were rightfully confused about the first part, but at the same time could completely relate to the second part.

There's a reason Team Dolly had to set the record straight (aside from Dolly's love for cakes and cornbread). It turns out scammers are at it again and have been creating look-alike sites with fake news articles using Dolly's name and likeness and posting them on Facebook to trick people into buying CBD and keto products.

If you search "Dolly Parton CBD" on Facebook, you'll likely come across some bizarre posts. Some are using her name alongside their products -- presumably for a search boost. However, a few will lead people to convincing look-alikes of well-known national news websites containing salacious and fake headlines about Dolly. The fake stories often cut to bogus quotes attributed to Dolly and other celebrities that are completely unrelated to the headline -- usually about CBD or keto products.

It's weird, but it's definitely not the first time this kind of thing has happened. Other celebrities such as Keanu Reeves and Blake Shelton have had their names and likenesses used in fake stories to sell CBD and similar products in the past few years.