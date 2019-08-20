NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Grand Ole Opry will celebrate 50 years of Dolly Parton performances this fall.

Two dozen of her most famous costumes will be on display from Sept. 3 to Oct. 31, according to its website.

"Every sequin tells a story and to celebrate Dolly Parton's 50th Opry Anniversary, we're sharing hers with a limited-time exhibit — 'Dolly: My Opry Memories', the Opry wrote on Facebook.

Parton was inducted into the Opry on Jan. 4, 1969.

Her outfits and accessories that were on the Opry stage can be seen in the exhibit in Studio A. You'll also be able to discover the world of Dolly, see exclusive interviews, performances, and her Opry moments.

Parton tweeted about the exhibit and said she's honored to be a part of it.

The Opry will also celebrate "Dolly Week' with several performances during the week of Oct. 10. It will be leading up to her 50th-anniversary performance on the Opry stage on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Tickets went on sale for that in November.

She's teaming up with MusiCares and Omaze to give one lucky winner the chance of a lifetime.

The website said you’ll enjoy a backstage tour, exclusive passes to the exhibit “Dolly: My Opry Memories” and even have your own private dressing room, which is where Dolly will meet you to chat and take a picture. Then, you’ll watch Dolly’s knock-your-socks-off anniversary performance from the best spot in the house. Flights and stay at the Gaylord Opryland Resort included.

You And A Friend Will:

Be Dolly Parton’s VIP guest at the Grand Ole Opry to celebrate her 50th anniversary as a member

Meet Dolly in your very own dressing room for a picture and watch her highly anticipated, sold-out October 12 performance from side stage or premium seats (your choice)

Score a private backstage tour of the Opry House and passes to the exclusive exhibit “Dolly: My Opry Memories”

Be flown out to Nashville and put up a the Gaylord Opryland Resort

Click here to enter for a chance to win.

