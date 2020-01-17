If you really want to tell someone you love them, do it with Dolly.

On Friday, Dolly Parton announced a new partnership with American Greetings that will include greeting cards featuring her classic "Dolly-isms" along with other digital and physical products integrating her music in unique ways.

The first offering will be a birthday audio & video “SmashUp” e-card inspired by Dolly's hit song “9 to 5”.

“I am so thrilled to begin this relationship with the folks at American Greetings,” says Parton. “When presented with this opportunity I knew it was perfect for me. I love connecting with people in unique ways and being able to integrate products that take inspiration from my music and the life lessons I have learned through the years makes this extra special."

This is Dolly’s first line of greeting cards and she hopes they inspire someone!

"I know first-hand how a few words in a card can change someone’s day for the better," Dolly said.

You can sign up to find out when the products become available here.

RELATED: 'Dolly Parton's America' producers share stories from putting podcast together

RELATED: Dolly Parton is everywhere these days!! Here's where you can see her many projects

RELATED: Superfans savor spotlight on Dolly Parton

“We are so excited to announce this relationship with Dolly because we make products that are expressions of happiness, laughter, and love, all of which are qualities that she personifies with her infectious, joyful personality,” says Rob Matousek, GM – Direct to Consumer Business at American Greetings. “We believe everyone should feel as special as they are, especially on their birthday. Creating these products with Dolly helps us inspire people to share some happiness with friends and family on their special day.”

Were not sure exactly which pearls of wisdom from Dolly will be featured in the cards, but here are some popular Dolly-isms. Words to live by!

RELATED: Watch: Dolly Parton lights up the stage at the 2019 CMA Awards

RELATED: Dolly Parton and guests attend red carpet premiere of her new Heartstrings series

RELATED: Dolly Parton celebrates 50th anniversary at the Grand Ole Opry