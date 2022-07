Imagine Library is a book gifting program that mails free, high-quality books to children from birth to 5 years old, no matter the family's income.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Signing up for Dolly Parton's Imagination Library program has become even easier.

At some Food City locations, you can find signs with a QR code that takes you right to the signup page.

These QR code signs can be found in the baby food and diapers aisle and of course—near Dolly's cake mix.

Imagine Library is a book gifting program that mails free, high-quality books to children from birth to 5 years old, no matter the family's income.