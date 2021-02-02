Dolly Parton invites Carly Pearce to join Grand Ole Opry

Carly Pearce sent a message Wednesday morning saying she had worked and waited for this moment for her whole life.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Grand Ole Opry member Dolly Parton invited Carly Pearce to join the Opry during Tuesday’s show.

“I know that they told you that you have been on the Grand Ole Opry 80 times. How do you do that, like 80 times?” Parton said.

“I’m just trying to follow in your footprints,” Pearce replied.

Parton then invited Pearce to be the next member.

“Well I came here to tell you today you are an official member of the Grand Ole Opry,” Parton said.

Pearce will be formally inducted on Aug. 3.

She got her start in music by performing at Dollywood in Pigeon Forge when she was just 16 years old.

“I’ve worked & waited my whole life for that moment right there. What a dream last night was,” she posted on social media.

I’ve worked & waited my whole life for that moment right there. What a dream last night was 💜 @opry pic.twitter.com/GOCKE2CBAV — Carly Pearce (@carlypearce) June 23, 2021