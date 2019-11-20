Because she's the busiest lady in show business right now, here are all the important Dolly dates to get on your calendar:

Nov. 13: Dolly co-hosted the CMAs

Nov. 18: Limited SiriusXM channel premieres

Nov. 22: Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings premieres on Netflix

Nov. 26: NBC airs Dolly Parton's 50th Anniversary at the Opry special

Dec. 8: Dolly appears in Hallmark Christmas movie set at Dollywood

Dec. 26: Coat of Many Colors airs again on Channel 10 at 8 p.m.

Dec. 27 Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love airs again on Channel 10 at 8 p.m.

You can also listen to Dolly Parton's America podcast, which is amazing.

And you can enjoy all these Dolly stories on WBIR.com!

