Because she's the busiest lady in show business right now, here are all the important Dolly dates to get on your calendar:
Nov. 13: Dolly co-hosted the CMAs
Nov. 18: Limited SiriusXM channel premieres
Nov. 22: Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings premieres on Netflix
Nov. 26: NBC airs Dolly Parton's 50th Anniversary at the Opry special
Dec. 8: Dolly appears in Hallmark Christmas movie set at Dollywood
Dec. 26: Coat of Many Colors airs again on Channel 10 at 8 p.m.
Dec. 27 Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love airs again on Channel 10 at 8 p.m.
You can also listen to Dolly Parton's America podcast, which is amazing.
And you can enjoy all these Dolly stories on WBIR.com!
