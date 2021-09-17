x
Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton, José Feliciano partner on new version of 'Eagle When She Flies'

The new version of the song adds a Latin influence to Dolly's country music classic.

TENNESSEE, USA — "And she's a sparrow when she's broken but she's an eagle when she flies..."

Dolly partnered with award-winning Puerto Rican musician José Feliciano to add some "new flair" to her song, "Eagle When She Flies."

The song and its new lyric video were released on Friday.

Feliciano tweeted about the song's release, saying it "calls to mind some remarkable women I’ve known in my life who exhibit just that, that Grace under Fire. It’s a beautiful thing. And the song, I believe, says exactly that."

