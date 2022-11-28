'Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas' actor reminiscences about working at Dollywood's Splash Country

Joseph Yang previously worked at the front gate of Dollywood’s Splash Country. Now, he plays a part in her new movie.

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Dolly Parton's new movie is set to air this week. For one actor, this isn't the first time he's spent working at Dollywood.

Joseph Yang plays Woody in "Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas," which is filmed and set in Dollywood.

In 2013, while in college at the University of Tennessee, Chattanooga, Yang worked at the front gate of Dollywood’s Splash Country.

Yang was part of the Discipleship Focus program which has a number of students who work at Dollywood properties during the summer.

“I ended up working at the turnstiles, which was perfect because I’m an extrovert," Yang said. "I was able to be the first person guests were able to see. I had my shirt and my name tag with the logo; it was fun to suit up every morning. The best part is that I would take photos for guests at the large Dollywood’s Splash Country sign when they would come in.”

While working at Splash Country, Yang was following a career path that would lead him into the medical field. However, interactions with his parents and his Dollywood co-workers, combined with a passion developed in high school, caused a detour.

“I found my love for the performing arts and theater in high school. ... But, when I went to college, I was studying to be a dentist,” Yang said. “I worked with Ted and Vicky at the front gate; it is the people that make Dollywood great. This was their retirement job, and at that time in my life, I questioned whether I wanted to be a dentist or something else. [Dollywood] is where I found my self-discovery, and [Ted and Vicky] helped give me discernment. Ted worked in construction for years, and he would tell me how much easier and how much more fun his job at Dollywood was compared to doing drywall.”

When Yang returned to school he switched majors and graduated with a degree in communications. However, he still felt something was missing.

“I told my parents I didn’t know my path,” Yang said. "I didn’t know what God had for me. When my mom asked me about my passion, I remembered back to high school and the performing arts. I contacted my high school theater teacher and found my way back. I didn’t have all the answers, but I found a great agent and a great manager and I’m now working across the country.”

Yang moved to Atlanta to pursue his acting career. However, he never imagined his current world would collide with his time at Dollywood.

“I couldn’t even audition for this movie originally,” Yang said. “I was on a flight from LA but there wasn’t enough time to get back for the audition. They extended auditions a day, so I made a fun tape and got really creative with it. The next thing I know, I get a call from my agent saying I got it. I didn’t check my schedule to see if I was free."

While filming, Dolly told Yang about how she had fun working with him. It was then that Yang told her that he worked at Dollywood years ago.

"The next thing you know, we took a photo together," Yang said. "Dolly Parton loves people, and I think she would stand and talk all day. She is so endearing. She is exactly as she is portrayed in media.”