New Dolly Parton mural unveiled at Nashville restaurant

The restaurant also raised money for Dolly Parton's Imagination Library while unveiling the new mural.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A new mural has made its way to the corner of historic 1st Avenue and Broadway in Nashville.

On Friday Acme Feed & Seed, a restaurant located at 101 Broadway, revealed their new Dolly Parton mural.

Nashville artist Mackenzie Moore created the mural and has done work for other stars like Kacey Musgraves.

“It’s a really special project and you don’t really get asked to do special projects like this all the time and I’m just really feeling honored to be the one who was asked to do it,” said Moore.

They raised money for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library during the unveiling event.