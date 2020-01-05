Dolly Parton has been named the Tennessean of the Year by the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame.

The Tennessean of the Year recognizes an individual or organization that has made significant contributions to society through sports or other methods, demonstrating strong character and high-profile leadership.

So Dolly fits that description well, despite admitting she’s not much of an athlete!

“This will come as a shock to most of you, but I’m not very athletic. Ha ha,” said Dolly Parton. “I just couldn’t find tennis shoes, cleats, or blades with five-inch heels, so I gave up and settled for music. Seriously, I have always been a proud Tennessee girl and have supported all our athletics through the years; so, of course, I’m thrilled to be honored by the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame.”

RELATED: 'There's always somebody there for you': Dolly Parton offers words of encouragement, eases worries

RELATED: Dolly Parton shares song on Easter

Previous recipients include former U.S. Vice President Albert Gore, Jr., 47th Tennessee Governor Don Sundquist, the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Gaylord Entertainment Company.

The honors will be formally presented at the Hall of Fame’s annual induction on Aug. 1, 2020, at Omni Nashville Hotel. You can see the full list of honorees here.

RELATED: Dolly Parton donates to Vanderbilt as they research to find a way to stop coronavirus

RELATED: Dolly Parton spreads love, gives a message of hope to first responders

RELATED: "I believe God is in this" Dolly Parton shares message of faith during coronavirus