PIGEON FORGE, Tenn — "Dolly Parton's Heartstrings," an eight-episode series on Netflix based on Dolly's music, isn't available for streaming until Nov. 22, but it is never too early to celebrate.

Dollywood shut down for the day on Oct. 29 and rolled out the red carpet (literally) for the big premiere.

Those in attendance had the opportunity to see celebrities and executives involved in the Netflix original series. Five hundred fans and 150 Dollywood employees won the opportunity to attend the red carpet event.

Of course, the night simply wouldn't have been complete without the presence of Dolly Parton herself. She took some time on the red carpet to talk about her ever-busy life, between her new song 'Faith,' podcast, Netflix series, shows and more.

“Ooh, that’s a lot! How did I do all that?! Actually, there is a lot going on. I’ve been very blessed to have all these wonderful things going on in my life,” she said. “I think I’m going to need a good break at the end of the year, I’m going to have a good holiday break… I’m going to sleep from Thanksgiving until Christmas, I think.”

Dolly said she thinks it's more important than ever these days to involve herself in all things inspirational and uplifting.

“I just think I want to do more things that are uplifting. I think there’s just so much dirt and mudslinging around these days," she said. "I just want to do something to make us all feel a little better, and I am an entertainer and I don’t get all involved in all the politics and all that stuff. I just write my feelings in songs, and really looking for something to uplift people and glorify God.”

Dolly also took a moment to talk about celebrating 50 years at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville earlier this month with a special performance.

“It was great, it was very emotional to me. It brought back a lot of memories, and I just feel proud to be still around,“ she said.

NBC will be airing Dolly's performance at the Opry on Nov. 26 from 9 to 11 p.m.

If you'd like to catch her Netflix series before the Nov. 22 premiere, all eight episodes will be part of a film festival at Dollywood on Wednesday, Oct. 30.

The festival is included with park admission, but visitors must get a wristband for each of the movies. Dollywood will start handing out the wristbands at 8 a.m.at the front gate on Wednesday until noon or until they're all gone.

Each movie has a separate wristband, and each person can only get one wristband per film.

If you couldn't make it to this red carpet event, Dollywood is hosting a film festival on Wednesday, Oct. 30.

