Have you ever wondered if that Dolly Parton t-shirt you bought online had Dolly's blessing? Wonder no more!

Dolly Parton announced Tuesday that she has launched her own official Amazon Store, bringing her visage to all kinds of official merch!

People can now show their love for East Tennessee's most beloved daughter with Dolly-approved shirts, sweaters and even a phone stand.

The apparel features the many iconic faces and outfits of Dolly over the years.

"I'm so excited to share my new Amazon store with y'all! Go on and pick yourself out somethin' cute," Dolly said.

For those looking to get some early Christmas shopping in (Christmas is just 147 days away, after all), this will probably be an easy win to get something for all the Dolly fanatics in your family!

