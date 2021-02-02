Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire record song together for Reba's new album

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — In a move long-awaited by fans, two of country music’s most loved queens are teaming up for a star-studded song!
Dolly Parton told Bravo's Andy Cohen that she and Reba McEntire recorded a song together for Reba’s next album.
“Reba and I just did a song together,” Dolly said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. “It’s on her album. We redid the song ‘Does He Love You’ that she did years and years ago. We did a new version of it. It turned out really good, because I’ve always wanted to sing with her and don’t know why we never did it until now. But we really sounded good together. I think the fans are going to like it.”
Reba first released the hit with Linda Davis in 1993. It has since topped the charts and been covered by artists like Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson, Patti LaBelle, and Hillary Scott.
After Reba tweeted a video of herself in studio singing “Can’t Even Get the Blues” rumors have swirled that Reba’s new album will include stripped-down versions of fan favorites.