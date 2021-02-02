Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire record song together for Reba's new album

“Reba and I just did a song together,” Dolly said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. “It’s on her album. We redid the song ‘Does He Love You’ that she did years and years ago. We did a new version of it. It turned out really good, because I’ve always wanted to sing with her and don’t know why we never did it until now. But we really sounded good together. I think the fans are going to like it.”