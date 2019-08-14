Dolly Parton is never sitting still. This time, she's on Broadway star and recording artist Kristin Chenoweth's new album called For The Girls.

The pair are singing their own version of 'I Will Always Love You'.

Parton posted to Twitter Tuesday night sharing the news and said she was 'so honored' to work on the song with Chenoweth.

Chenoweth retweeted her with the comment: "I've never been more honored."

She also tweeted: "I will ALWAYS love YOU, @DollyParton. One of the greatest honors of my life will always be singing alongside you."

Dolly isn't the only person featured on the new album.

Chenoweth said on Twitter: "Imagine dreaming about this day your whole life. And with Reba too. Then there is Jhud [and] Ari. Forget about it. Whew."

RELATED: Aug. 5 declared Dolly Parton Day in Nashville, Tennessee

She's referring to Reba McEntire, Jennifer Hudson, and Ariana Grande.

The song comes not long after Dolly Parton announced she was launching her own clothing line on Amazon.

People can now show their love for East Tennessee's most beloved daughter with Dolly-approved shirts, sweaters and even a phone stand.

RELATED: Dolly Parton Prime: Dolly has opened her own official Amazon store

The apparel features the many iconic faces and outfits of Dolly over the years.

