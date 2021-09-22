Dolly Parton surprises Hardin Valley Academy marching band with a special 'thank you' message

The marching band has been playing some of Dolly's songs during their halftime performances, so she wanted to thank them and tell them how proud she was.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Dolly Parton knows the art of a good surprise, and the Hardin Valley Academy marching band can attest after finding out firsthand recently!

The marching band has been playing some of Dolly's songs during their halftime performances, so she wanted to personally thank them in a special way by recording a video message.

The band was brought together for the surprise. The second Dolly's face appeared in the video preview, though, the band went wild and began cheering for what they knew was coming. They had to calm themselves down a little so they could hear what she had to say!

"You're playing my music! And guess how proud of you I am? I so proud of you you wouldn't believe it," Dolly said. "Thank you so much for honoring me in this way."