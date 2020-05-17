TENNESSEE, USA — Dolly Parton sent a very special thank you message to the Tennessee National Guard on social media.

After last week's flyovers honoring healthcare workers, East Tennessee's sweetheart wanted to make sure those serving in the National Guard and Air National Guard were recognized as well.

These men and women have been serving the Volunteer State with tornado clean up efforts, search and rescue, medical supply distribution, chaplain services, COVID-19 testing and providing nurses to medical centers in need of extra hands.

"Every member working the response has volunteered to do so. After all, we are the Volunteer State, and I appreciate all of you and I know everybody else does too," Parton said in the video.

