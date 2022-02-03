57th Academy of Country Music Awards host is Dolly Parton

Country music megastar, Dolly Parton, will host the ACM Awards on Monday, March 7

TENNESSEE, USA — Country music megastar Dolly Parton will host the 57th Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards on Monday, March 7.

The ACM Award show commemorates country music superstars and highlights up-and-coming artists.

The Academy of Country Music and MRC Live & Alternative announced today that the two-hour show will be live-streamed at 8 p.m. EST on Prime Video from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. It is the first major awards show to be live-streamed exclusively.

Dolly Parton has also racked up 45 ACM Awards nominations throughout her career - among her wins were Entertainer of the Year in 1978 and the Jim Reeves International Award in 2008. Parton also hosted the ACM Awards anniversary show in 2000, according to a press release.