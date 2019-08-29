KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Dolly Parton is joining the Christian band, for KING & COUNTRY, in a remix of their popular song "God Only Knows," the Tennessean reported Thursday.

The Nashville newspaper also reported that she will be in the song's music video which is expected to premiere on YouTube at 12 a.m. Friday.

“It was like God spoke,” Parton said to the Tennessean. “I thought so many people with all their problems...I just felt like this song touched everything people struggle with. There’s just such a peace and love and sweetness about it, and I really think this song says what we need to be hearing right now.”

Continue reading the Tennessean article here.

The band has been dropping hints on Facebook all week.

for KING & COUNTRY Hint #4: hours of operation on the road are drastically different to... when we are home.. Have you figured it out? Get all your questions answered by joining us this Thurs (11P CST) for the premiere of something quite significant. Click below to RSVP to the YouTube premiere. https://www.youtube.com/watch...

