NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Many people saw Dolly Parton on her Netflix series "Heartstrings," at Dollywood, at music awards, on billboards and almost everywhere else.

But not everyone can say they ever saw her perform live.

Now, there's a chance for fans to see Dolly Parton perform at the Gift of Music charity concert at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Jan. 30 at 7 p.m.

The concert benefits the W.O. Smith School of Music and the Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation. There will be other performances by Lee Greenwood, Lonestar and Collin Raye among other stars.

RELATED: Dolly Parton is everywhere these days!! Here's where you can see her many projects

RELATED: 'Dolly Parton's America' producers share stories from putting podcast together

Presale for tickets starts Wednesday at 10 a.m. CST. Then, tickets will be available for the general public on Friday, Jan. 22, at 10 a.m. CST. They cost between $85 and $100.